The Supreme Court granted to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all cases against him and ordered that he be released from custody immediately. “We find no reason and justification. We direct the petitioner be released on the bail immediately under article 32 in all cases,” the bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud pronounced.

One case each has been filed against Zubair in the districts of Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad and two in Hathras.

They are related to satirical comments about television news anchors, allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community and posting alleged inflammatory content about deities.

The Alt News co-founder has already been granted bail in the seventh case filed in New Delhi.