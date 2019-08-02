God has given a gift to the people of Mumbai and Pune to live near two hill towns Lonavla and Khandala. These places are lying in the Mumbai-Pune belt and people passing through the Expressway or the old route thoroughly enjoy the nature’s beauty in the best way possible.

The expressway is a boon to the passengers who want to visit these places and enjoy their weekend. Apart from this, there is a rail route which passes through the green mountains giving a pleasant sight to watch. It is just Heaven on the Earth. The landscape and the valleys give a green look and very pleasant to the eyes. During the cloudy rainy season, one can enjoy the scenic beauty with smoke surrounding these mountains from three sides.

Areas most prone to heavy and extremely heavy rainfall are close to Mumbai in Maharashtra. It was observed that rain on the “windward” side of cascaded mountains, the side of mountain ranges that are exposed to monsoon winds, is greater than that compared to isolated mountains. This is because of the barrier created by a cascaded mountain range that restricts the flow of clouds for a longer time, thus giving more time for rain formation. If the barrier is small, like an isolated mountain, the water droplets are carried away to the other side of the mountain and rain on the windward side is less.

Monsoon rains and Mountain ranges add colour to this enchanting route. The rainy season is the best time to enjoy the scenic beauty. The atmosphere is very clear and you can see the mountain ranges very clearly. The green vegetation and the birds flying near the mountains is a scene to cherish. The fog/smog hit the mountains near Khandala and gives you the feeling that the cloud is at your grasp.

In the rain shadow region, more rain is seen in Maharashtra than Karnataka. In addition to the length of the mountain, the width of the mountain also affected the rainfall. The mountains in Maharashtra are narrower as compared to mountains in Karnataka. India’s latest fleet Tejas is the main attraction in this busy route. With ultra-modern facilities onboard, it is a 5-day weekly train during the non-monsoon period and it gets reduced to three times a week during the peak monsoon period.

Ganpatipule is a town on the Konkan Coast of western India. It is known for its beaches such as Ganpatipule Beach and nearby Aare Ware Beach. On Ganpatipule Beach, the centuries-old Swayambhu Ganpati Temple is a pilgrimage site and houses a large orange statue of Ganesh. Prachin Konkan is an open-air museum with models depicting traditional Konkan life. Jaigad Fort and a British-built lighthouse lie to the north. Enjoy a romantic sunset or relax on the fine white sand at Ganpatipule Beach, nestled between two photogenic cliffs.

