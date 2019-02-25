

The main accused in the murder of a businessman in Indore over a Rs 19 crore dispute in a cable TV firm has been arrested in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, police said on Monday.

Businessman Sandeep Agarwal (42) was shot dead in Vijay Nagar area of Indore on January 16 this year. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said that main accused Rohit Sethi was held by Uttarakhand police with 112 grams of charas (hashish/cannabis) from a park in the northern state’s capital.

An official said that Sethi used to run SR cable television network in MP in which the deceased had invested Rs 19 crore. Agarwal wanted his money back after a dispute with Sethi and the latter then conspired to kill him using gangster Sudhakarrao Maratha and three sharpshooters. Maratha and the three shooters were arrested on January 23, the official said.

SSP Mishra said that legal formalities were underway to get Sethi to MP from the custody of Uttarakhand police.