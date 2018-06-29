The teaser of Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Mulk’ is out and it surely promises some power-packed performances.

Apart from Tapsee Pannu, the movie stars Rishi Kapoor, Pratiek Babbar and Rajat Kapoor in axial roles.

Tapsee portrays a lawyer named Aarti Mohammad in the courtroom drama, she defends Rishi’s character, Murad Ali Mohammad, who is the accused.

The actress took to her Twitter handle to share the teaser of the upcoming movie with the caption,”Mulk kagaz pe nakshe ki lakeeron se nahi bat ta- Aarti Mohammed #MulkTeaser”

The Anubhav Sinha directorial is based on a series of true events and is slated to hit the screens on 3 August.