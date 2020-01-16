Mumbai- Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derails near Cuttack; over 20 injured

In a shocking incident, Mumbai -Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Nergundi Railway Station in Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday. The coaches have been derailed due to heavy fog and the incident took place around 7 am in the morning. According to the officer who reached the spot said four people suffered major in injuries while other suffers minor injuries.

Odisha: Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon at about 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/5w6xRXOzF7 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

The recent reports suggest that over twenty people have been injured in the incident. All passengers have been evacuated from the site and those who suffered major injuries in the mishap have been admitted to Cuttack Medical College.

Reportedly, the mishap occurred after the train collided with the guard van of a goods train.

East Coast Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) said, “Around 20 people injured after eight coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now”.