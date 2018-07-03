Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry and announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for those injured after part of a road overbridge (ROB) collapsed at the Mumbai’s Andheri West Station amid heavy rains.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. I have ordered an inquiry into this. Commissioner of Rail Safety has been ordered to give a report in 15 days. Five people were injured. Ad hoc compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be given to them. Their treatment expenses will be taken care of by railways,” Goyal said here.

In a recent development in the incident, Harbour lines services were restored after restoration work was completed at Andheri, informed Western Railway.

Meanwhile, the railways are working to reinstate all the remaining sections as well.

The first train for CSTM from Andheri left at 14.15 hrs.

The Gokhale Bridge, which collapsed, connected Andheri East and Andheri West. It collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station, affecting thetransport services at worse.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking stock of the situation, spoke to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Subodh Jaiswal and asked him to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for the convenience of commuters.