Since day one Mumbai police maintained that Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide and by agreeing with this claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had told the Mumbai Police that he feels the actor might have done suicide out of dejection. He further stated that “I am not aware as to why my son Sushant has committed suicide. He never discussed with me regarding any type of depression or tension. I do not have any suspicion of or any complaint against Sushant.”

Soon after recording statements, the media went gaga over the news, in damage control, KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh conducted a press conference where he shared their side of the story regarding the claims made by Rhea in her TV interview and various claims made by news channels. He said, “The family has never given any statement of Sushant dying by suicide. These statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected, ‘Please don’t write in Marathi if you want us to sign.’ They were forced to sign a statement written in Marathi. They had no clue of what was being written.”

For three long months, there was a constant attack on the Ruling party of Maharashtra and Mumbai police. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami were on supari to malign various people with fake accusations. In the latest updates in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, AIIMS in its reports given to the CBI has ruled out all kinds of murder theories given by the late actor’s family and lawyer, Vikas Singh. The panel, who was working on the case is said to have closed the case file after giving a conclusive medico-legal opinion. In their report, AIIMS has dismissed angles like poisoning and strangulation. Meanwhile, the CBI will continue to probe the charges made in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father with the Bihar police and will now focus on investigating ‘abetment to suicide’. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 in Mumbai, said on Monday that it is conducting a professional investigation and has not ruled out any angle in the case. The agency’s stand came amid criticism by Rajput’s family’s lawyer who on Friday had expressed his frustration at the probe’s alleged delay.

The agency however did not comment on the meeting that was scheduled last week between the agency’s case investigating officers – CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) experts and members of the Medical Board of the AllMS. The spokesperson did not confirm that the AIIMS experts gave their final, conclusive opinion to the CBI.