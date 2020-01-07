Mumbai police relocates protestors to Azad Maidan

Sensing the inconvenience caused to tourists and residents of the city, the police have evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

According to DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar the roads were getting blocked and the locals as well as tourists were facing problems. And that is the reason, they appealed to protesters to move out of the place, but they didn’t budge. Hence, they were relocated to Azad Maidan.

“As the demonstration was posing problems for tourists and was becoming a hindrance to traffic movement, we requested the protesters to move to Azad Maidan. But some groups did not listen despite our repeated request.So we relocated them to the Azad Maidan,” Nishandar said.

As per a report, the police forced those protesters into buses and relocated them to city’s protest venue Azad Maidan. Earlier, the police had requested the protesters to move to another venue. However, they refused.

Hundreds of people including students, women and senior citizens had gathered at the Gateway of India since Sunday midnight to demand action against the violence which had taken place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday.