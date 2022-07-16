Image: Afternoon Voice / Akash Nirmal

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city have filled up to 75% of the required quantum for the season, even as three more deaths were reported in the state due to rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 102 on Friday.

Though the city did not see much rainfall on Friday, the total water stocks in the seven lakes reached 10 lakh million litres; the required quantum is 14. 47 lakh million litres.

On July 15, 2021, the total water stocks were below 25%. In the 24 hours ending Friday morning, almost all catchment area lakes recorded triple-digit rainfall, with Bhatsa receiving the maximum—165mm. This monsoon so far, Modak Sagar and Tansa have already spilled over.