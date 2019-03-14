The Bombay High Court on Thursday said a “high level of tolerance” displayed by Mumbai residents has allowed the local civic body to be apathetic towards the poor condition of roads.

A division bench of Chief Justice N H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar expressed displeasure over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ignoring its orders on the issue of potholes and bad condition of roads in the metropolis.

The bench noted that till date the civic body has failed to comply with several court orders on the matter.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions about increasing number of accidents and deaths of motorists due to pothole-ridden roads in the city.

“We do not see compliance in major issues,” Chief Justice Patil said.

The authorities seem to have a “very insensitive approach”, he said.

“Providing good roads to its citizens is the basic duty and courtesy of the civic body,” he added.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare said the corporation has taken several steps to address the issue of bad roads and potholes.

The court said monsoon will soon arrive in the city and before that the corporation should be ready with its plans for disaster management, drainage systems and other problems encountered during rains.

“It is not that the corporation is not aware of all these issues and what steps should be taken, but they (BMC) also know that people here tolerate everything,” Chief Justice Patil observed.

“The tolerance level of people of this city is very high. They will tolerate this too,” he added.