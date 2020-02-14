Mumbai zoo now houses a pair of tigers

Mumbai’s Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan welcomed two Royal Bengal Tigers (a male and a female) on Wednesday. The two apex predators were got from Aurangabad’s Siddharth Zoo under the Central Zoo Authority of India’s animal exchange programme. Though they have arrived on Wednesday, they are currently under quarantine and will soon be available for public viewing.

The pair belongs to Panthera Tigris species that are declared endangered species by organization IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

While the tiger aged 4 years is named 'Shakti' while the tigress 'Karishma' is of six years.

In exchange for the tigers, the Mumbai Zoo has sent two pairs of spotted deer and two pairs of painted storks to the Siddharth Zoo.

The Byculla Zoo had not housed any tigers since 2006 and the civic body is hoping that the new arrivals will attract more tourists.