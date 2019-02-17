The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh of making the state an “asylum of criminals” and said that the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was getting active again. BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao also alleged that the Congress was providing “tacit support” to proscribed outfits like SIMI and the Popular Front of India.

“Within two months of Congress rule, Madhya Pradesh has become an asylum of criminals. Murders, kidnapping of children, chain-snatching are taking place and no action is being taken. SIMI has again entered the state. Naxal activities have started,” he claimed. However, in an apparent reference to the Congress’ election symbol, he told reporters that the party’s hand was with criminals.

When asked that whether he had any specific information on the revival of SIMI activities in the state, Rao said that this was being seen in other states like Karnataka and Kerala where the Congress was sympathising with organisations like the PFI and SIMI. He later said that he was speaking on SIMI activities in Madhya Pradesh on the basis of information.

Hitting out at the Kamal Nath government, Rao said that the state government was thwarting development works and cited the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The state government has been hampering the implementation of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. It has not been giving its share for the continuation of this scheme. The Congress government is also conspiring to weaken the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya) Yojana.

Speaking on the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Rao claimed that the terrorism had been effectively controlled in the country since 2014. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that those who targeted our soldiers will not be spared.