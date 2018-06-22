Former Pakistan President General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as the chairman of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

Party president Dr. Mohammad Amjad said Musharraf has sent his resignation letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Dr. Amjad was quoted by the Dawn, as saying that Musharraf had resigned from APML on June 18 in the wake of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) disqualifying him from politics for life.

Musharraf, who has been out of Pakistan since March 2016 and now lives in Dubai, had filed a plea in the Pakistan Supreme Court in 2016 against the 2013 high court verdict.

Speaking to journalists via a video link in Dubai, Musharraf said, “The apex order barring the authorities from arresting me till my appearance before the august court has forced me to rethink my plans about my return.

There will be no benefit of my return to the country if I am arrested just after my appearance before the court.”

“The entire world knows that I am not a coward, but now, I will wait for an appropriate time to return,” he added.

On Tuesday, the ECP rejected Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 Chitral seat, as the former president general failed to appear before the Pakistan Supreme Court. The apex court thereafter withdrew Musharraf’s conditional approval to file the nomination papers for the July 25 general elections.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had directed the former military ruler to return to Pakistan and appear before the court by afternoon on June 14, but he failed to turn up.

The APML’s Central Executive Committee has elected Dr. Amjad as the new chief of the party, while Mehreen Malik Adam will serve as the secretary general of APML. Musharraf will continue to be the supreme leader of the party.

Musharraf founded APML in 2010. However, he was barred from contesting in the 2013 general elections due to several cases registered against him.

The 73-year-old leader, who ruled Pakistan for nine years (1999-2008), is wanted in several criminal cases, which also includes the alleged killing of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.