A group of goons allegedly hacked a Muslim youth to death in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district, hours after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the family of slain BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. The deceased Muslim youth has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The man was confronted and killed by unidentified attackers outside a clothes store in Surathkal on Thursday, July 28 evening.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N. Shashikumar told Afternoon Voice “we are trying to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within the limits of four police stations in surrounding areas of Surathkal. A holiday has been declared for schools in the four police station limits. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur till 6am on Saturday. Liquor shops have been closed down and police are not permitting more than five persons in a group.”

Tuesday evening BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered in Bellare, this has sparked outrage in coastal Karnataka, with tensions running high at some areas and authorities forced to ban large gatherings in Puttur with heavy security deployed. This Killing is seen as reaction to BJP youth leader’s killing.

According to police, a group of people came in a car and rushed towards Fazil, who was standing outside a clothing store owned by him, and attacked him. Fazil was chased for long time and cruelly battered with lethal weapons. The CCTV footage has all the event reordered on it. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Praveen Nettaru’s family. He said that all efforts will be made to solve the murder case.