My expectations from Budget 2020 – Part II

This is very important Nirmala Sitharaman madam, for your earnest and bold action : it’s high time the Agricultural Income is brought into the income tax net. Many politicians and others under the guise of being “agriculturists / farmers” have been evading Income Tax for decades. No Finance Minister has ever dared to bring the Agricultural Income for Income tax. In fact today one can see many rich farmers leading a lavish style (most of them political leaders and so on…) and yet not paying the income tax as they say they earn “Agricultural Income!! ” Will you please muster courage to introduce “Tax on Agricultural Income, say, above ten lakhs” – especially to tax the so called super rich agriculturists/farmers who have been evading taxes worth crores, for generations?

Last but not the least, you need to book all those utter and core corrupt officials, bureaucrats, ministers, super wealthy political leaders of regional parties too and attach all their wealth and assets. I am not talking about the huge money stashed away in Swiss banks. We have been hearing many cases of ministers and bureaucrats and officials being involved in large scale scams and corrupt deals. They have amassed wealth and properties to the tune of hundreds of crores. Some ex-ministers have been found to be having as many properties, farms, flats, land and so on. But nothing has happened so far to them, except that raids by IT, ED, CBI, are being conducted with no end results or the ‘scamsters’ getting punished. The legal cases and hearings go on and on and with the ‘defaulters and the accused’ only getting bail as many times and seeking SC permission to happily undertake foreign travels!. These cases must be fast tracked and closed for once for all. The core corrupt who have looted the nation must be put behind bars permanently. The government must grab and attach all the properties of such corrupt people and defaulters and recover all the monies due.

Dear PM & FM Madam! Please recover all those unaccounted wealth, assets and cash from the most corrupt people; you can certainly get huge revenue to wipe off the deficit in the budget. You need not even think of imposing and taxing the common man anymore. May be you can even do away with the Income tax on the salaried.

Once you tax “Agricultural Income” , the fiscal health of the nation and also the health of genuine and poor farmers, will drastically improve.

Will the Hon’ble PM take some bold measures–it’s now or never. Let’s have “SABKA VIKAS” in real terms – for the common man and honest tax payers to lead a decent and healthy life!

Also Read : My expectations from Budget 2020 – Part I

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)