Bollywood can be demanding in terms of beauty standards and competition but actor Ileana D’Cruz says she has never let her personal insecurities slip in to her work.

The actor says working in the film industry can be a whirlwind of emotions, but she has an ingrained stability which comes from her upbringing.

“I’ve been brought up by extremely strong parents and was told to be a proud person and never lose my individuality. Somewhere along the lines maybe I had my insecurities as a person but somehow that hasn’t spilled into my work,” Ileana told an agency.

“When it comes to my work, I am super secure. I could be working with 20 actors and I’m fine because I know I am myself and different. It’s fine,” she added.

The “Raid” actor considers retaining one’s individuality, especially when there are other talented co-artistes, of utmost importance.

“The film industry is extremely demanding when it comes to the way you look; you being pitted against other women. But the beauty is that I am unique and I don’t think there’s anyone like me.

“There are lots of beautiful, smart women in the industry but they can’t be me and I can’t be them. I am very secure in the fact that this is me, this is who I am.”

Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti”, her second multi-starrer comedy after “Mubarakan”.

“Pagalpanti” is scheduled to release on November 22.