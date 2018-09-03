Two Reuters journalists, accused of breaching Myanmar’s official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, have been sentenced to seven years each in jail by a Yangon court.

According to reports, Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were originally detained in last December, after working on an investigation into the mass killing of a number of Rohingya villagers in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. However, the accused journalists maintained that neither of them had done anything wrong.

Shortly after the announcement of the verdict, Stephen Adler, Reuters Editor-in-Chief stated that the conviction was “a sad day” for the organisation, the two men (Wa and Kyaw) and “the press everywhere.”

The two journalists had earlier pleaded not guilty to violating the colonial-era act, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.