North Korea has again warned Japan not to interfere in its denuclearisation issue, stating that Tokyo has nothing to do with the former’s recent agreements with South Korea and the United States.

According to Yonhap, Ju Yong-chol, a North Korean diplomat placed in Geneva on June 26 said, Japan should refrain from meddling with the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

He made the remark after Japan’s mission to Geneva urged North Korea to faithfully implement its summit agreements with the U.S., including its denuclearisation pledge, at the same conference.

During the conference, Austria, Australia, Argentina, including other countries called for denuclearisation efforts by North Korea.

On June 16, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that his country will be ready to pay for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspections of the North’s nuclear programme to achieve complete denuclearization.

But for this to happen, the North should resolve the issue of Japanese abductees, he added.

In response to Abe’s statement, Pyongyang said that Japan should refrain from resorting to petty tricks.