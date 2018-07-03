“Game of Thornes” star Natalie Dormer has said she will not be teaming up with her fiance Anthony Byrne for writing another film.

The 36-year-old actor said though writing the psychological thriller “In Darkness” with Byrne was a challenging experience, she has “huge respect” for him as a director and a partner.

“Couples say terrible things to each other that you would never say to your best friend. We learned very quickly that we couldn’t write in the same room. Doors got slammed at various points and I wouldn’t necessarily rush into writing with Anthony again, but I have huge respect for him,” Dormer said.

The actor plays blind pianist Sofia in the film, which also features Emily Ratajkowski and Ed Skrein.

According to Femalefirst, Dormer said that as part of her training for the role she also spent time at Royal National Institute of Blind People.

“You’re never going to fully appreciate what it’s like because you have the safety net there – your eyes – but I have to do a massive shout out to the RNIB because they gave me my cane lessons and showed me how to walk up and down the street and navigate around my own house. You realise you know a lot just by memory and sound,” Dormer said.