If you are looking for Skin nourishment and strengthening the joints, muscles and soft tissue while providing relief from pain, then Navara Kizhi is the best treatment.

Modern lifestyle, prolonged medication and above all body aliments need some strength to body and also skin. Kizhi means bandage in Malayalam. In Sanskrit, it is known as Pinda Sweda. There are many variations of Kizhi in Ayurveda and the name is given based on the ingredients tied within the potli.

The main ingredient in this Kizhi is Navara rice. Navara is a medicinal variety of rice from Kerala which is harvested in 60 days and is used exclusively for treatments in Ayurveda. The Navara rice is cooked in a mixture of cow’s milk and herbal decoctions. While doing treatment pure cow milk is used as the spread on the body, these days most of the centres are commercial so they use buffalo milk and that too diluted form to cut their cost but, in a way, your treatments can also be compromised. You may not receive desired results; this is the reason choose professionals who understand the importance of such treatments.

Milk is a well-known nutrient to us, and so is rice. They form a part of our daily diet. But these 2 food products are used for treatment purposes, not when taken internally but when applied externally. The treatment is a special gift from Ayurveda to the ailing world and is called Shashtika Shali Pinda Sweda in Sanskrit and Njavarakizhi in Kerala Ayurvedic practice.

Swedana or fomentation (sudation, sweat-inducing treatments, steaming treatment) is a specialized treatment of Ayurveda which helps in providing unparalleled relief in pain, swelling and stiffness associated with many systemic diseases, especially in rheumatological conditions like Amavata vis-à-vis Rheumatoid arthritis, Sandhigata Vata (Osteoarthritis), Kati Shula (Low back pain), Mamsagata Vata (Myalgia), Fibromyalgia etc. It is a strengthening therapy. It gives nutrition to the tissues which are undergoing depletion and degeneration. It is a time-tested treatment administered to those ailing from musculoskeletal and neuromuscular diseases.

This treatment begins by massaging warm herbalized oils on your body to prepare and soften the tissue ready for the Navara Kizhi application. The Navara Kizhi is massaged over the whole body as required. The poultice is dipped into warm milk and herbal decoctions throughout the treatment. This is a gentle massage and the Kizhis are applied in circular and long strokes on the body. Ayurvedic herbal medicine and dietary restrictions may also be prescribed if necessary.

Navara Kizhi treatment benefits:

Shashtika Shali Pinda Sweda is used mainly to provide strength and rejuvenate the tissues and also to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness (catch) associated with bone, joint, neuromuscular and or musculoskeletal pains. Many times, it also acts as a disease-modifier wherein it provides a substantial relief of more than 90% and a long-standing one too. It is more effective when combined skilfully with Abhyanga (massage with herbal oils), Kati Vasti (oil pooling for low back pains), Greeva Vasti (oil pooling for neck pains) etc treatments. Shashtika Sweda can be done in a later period of these treatments to strengthen the nerves, joints and soft tissues and enhance blood flow to the affected area.

Navara Kizhi procedure:

There are three stages – Pre-treatment, treatment and post-treatment stage.

Preparation for the treatment:

Materials needed for the treatment are collected beforehand. They are:

Shashtika Shali – A special type of rice harvested in 60 days and Milk

Balamula – Roots of Sida Cordifolia

Water

Big vessels – to prepare Kashayam and to cook rice in processed milk

Sterile clothes to tie the boluses

Thicker threads to tie the cloth into bolus after placing leaves in it

Sterile napkins or tissue papers for wiping

For Abhyanga (massage) – Taila (medicated oil), Ghee (medicated ghee) or both suitable to the disease and diseased are collected and stored beforehand.

This is one of the most ancient and authentic treatments one must try for healthy living.