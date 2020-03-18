On Wednesday a major fire broke out at an under-construction building in DY Patil University Campus in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul area. According to the report, the incident took place around 1.45 pm and the rescue service were immediately pressed in action and the situation was brought under control.

A fire brigade official said the blaze was doused within 30 minutes. “The fire was put off immediately and the source of the same was thermocol blocks,” a statement from the university said. The university also confirmed that there was no man or material damage.