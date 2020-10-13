Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Editorial Navratri glitters gets shadowed by murky reality of glamour industry
Editorial

Navratri glitters gets shadowed by murky reality of glamour industry

This year, people have to control all their thrill cravings and get in a private event zone.

Dr. Vaidehi Taman
Dr. Vaidehi Taman
Navratri, Garba, Raas Garba, Dandiya, COVID-19, Navratri in Maharashtra, Bollywood, Celebrity, Folk Dance
Participants in traditional costumes wearing face masks perform during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. / Photo: ANI

Navratri brings along a heady invention of backless cholis, late night revelry, drugs, alcohol and a strong undercurrent of sexual intimacy. It is in the air of the smoky yet starlit city sky; it is in the music and the attires; it is in the sensuous dance, as the Raas – a form of Garba performed only by the unity of ying-yangs. From teenage girls who bank on Navratri for escapades with boyfriends to some young girls who make a quick buck out of the mood to middle-age married women willing to pay a bomb for teenage escorts – the forbidden fruit is omnipresent and basks in the glory of the nine festive nights of Navratri. On the other hand, those strugglers in the film and modelling industry get lured in flesh trade; they become contractual partners for outsiders who land up in glossy cities to spend their celebration nights. While none of this is new, this year the Navratri won’t be much visible. This year, people have to control all their thrill cravings and get in a private event zone. Public events would follow the guidelines of Maharashtra Government and that won’t be much fascinating.

Many middle-aged women get young men to escort them for the night at private parties. Lockdown and unemployment in the modeling and film industry guided many strugglers to escorting business. While this happens around the year under wraps, during Navratri, this clan gets the gusto to wear their ‘able-bodied’ acquisitions on their sleeve and flaunt them. These models are paid 500 to 50000 depending on their body, fame and performance. And unabashed fun is not limited to the elderly. For the young ones, Garbha provides a good excuse to sneak out and have fun. But sadly, they have to control their cravings this year.

Whereas the glamour industry is concerned, many aspiring actresses, struggling models and side dances have pushed themselves to flesh trading. Many have joined those friendship clubs where the choices are picked for one-night stands in the name of friendship. Navratri used to be the earning event for these girls and guys, because they were hired by rich celebrities and business tycoons to escort them. This year even the wedding season was a low key affair, so the business of attending weddings as paid hosts was also a remote chance. Well, the narrative of dark side won’t stop here, but many models and small-time artists have got in sex rackets and flesh trading, they catch all those strugglers who are in rush to earn money, this industry has too many stories of human trading and compromises. It’s not for the first time but in the recent past Mumbai police have rescued Bollywood strugglers lured in sex racket by the Models themselves. Film industry has its glitter but the story also has a very different, dark side. Earlier Bollywood was a completely male dominated industry and Women were given trivial or insignificant roles in the movies, but were also underpaid. With the changing time heroin centric movies have proven that the films can very well fetch market without a Hero, Vidya Balan is one great example. She has worked in many films that were Heroin oriented and Hero had very minor roles to do. Young men hardly have anything in hand; apart from a few web series they hardly have anything to their kitty.

These youngsters walk in to Bollywood and its colourful fringes — being clueless. They knock various doors; some get some work, some get some role and maximum land up doing what they never thought of, because returning becomes a dilemma. Young boys and girls with starry dreams arrive by the dozens every day. Only 3% of these strugglers ever make it to the glitzy side of the real Bollywood, but this depressing statistic never affects the surge of hopefuls who finally don’t even care if they make it in film as long as they find some way of earning. In the struggle for perceived stardom and the mirage of megabucks, ethics and so-called societal values have no place. They call themselves aspiring models or aspiring actors as soon as they disembark in Mumbai. Bollywood’s sordid underside is not news anymore and is a matter of great concern.

Those who genuinely want a career in film and those who want to use their looks to make money. Most of the youngsters come here to make more money than the career. The struggle for the ‘strugglers’ begins right at the beginning — finding a roof in Mumbai to feed them and commute three big challenges. Their needs increase as the pockets get stretched, to fill this gap they force themselves to work in all those zones where money can be earned. Given this parallel industry, for the genuine ones, it is often a struggle to ensure that one is not taken for a ride. Such as routine fake auditions, there are coordinators who come to offer help but with ulterior motives, auditions are sometimes euphemisms for ‘pleasure sessions’. Many moneyed people check out young, good-looking men and women through such auditions. Many strugglers are called often for parties and pleasure by some so-called socialists and film financers. It is not easy to break into big-time Bollywood if you are not born into a powerful and influential star family. Therefore, aspiring starlets feel the need to develop connections and get themselves a ‘sugar daddy’ in the business that will smoothen their ride to the top. With desperate aspirants willing to almost throw themselves at their mercy, Bollywood bigwigs are not shy of exploiting the scenario of these junior artistes. According to insiders, things have only become more rampant of late because of the willingness of starlets to give in. One has to seriously think about this on-going trend that has lured many youngsters in flesh trade for the extra perks.

The Indian media has played a major role in revealing instances of the casting couch in B-town, flesh trade and prostitution in the garb of fashion and celebration to maintain high standards of life. In a sensational sting operation in 2005, India TV trapped famous Bollywood baddie Shakti Kapoor and TV star Aman Verma. They were caught on tape making advances to a starlet planted by the channel. Starlet Preeti Jain created a sensation in 2004 when she accused ace director Madhur Bhandarkar of raping her for many years after making false promises of giving her a film role. The case dragged on for years and finally in 2012 the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Bhandarkar and rejected the rape charge. Actress Payal Rohatgi was in the thick of controversy in 2011 when she accused director Dibakar Banerjee of trying to sexually exploit her in exchange for a movie role. Banerjee’s friend, noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, jumped into the fray to defend his pal and dismissed Payal as being ‘mentally unstable’. In heartless B-town, it seems even established stars cannot escape persecution and male ones at that.

Dr. Vaidehi Taman
Dr. Vaidehi Tamanhttp://www.vaidehisachin.com
Dr. Vaidehi Taman is an Investigative Journalist, Editor, Ethical Hacker, Philanthropist, and an Author. She is Editor-in-Chief of Newsmakers Broadcasting and Communications Pvt. Ltd. Since 11 years, which features an English daily tabloid – Afternoon Voice, a Marathi web portal – Mumbai Manoos, monthly magazines like Hackers5, Beyond the news (international) and Maritime Bridges. She is also an EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Security Analyst and is also a Licensed Penetration Tester which she caters for her sister-concern Kaizen-India Infosec Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Related Articles

Editorial

Why Indian mainstream Media divided into pro-Modi and anti-Modi groups?

Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Since 2014, the Indian media evidently got divided into parts. There are battalions of journalists and mainstream media houses that are hell-bent on proving...
Read more
Editorial

Journalism died in TRP race

Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more
Editorial

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

Most Popular

Bihar Local Parties, Including Pappu Yadav Approaching Us For Alliance, Says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Nation Hema Singh - 0
Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which recently announced that the party will contest for 50 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, reportedly disclose candidates’...
Read more

No Garbha No Dhandiya: The govt has advised mandals to host health-related events or camps

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has requested people to celebrate the upcoming Navratri and Dussehra festivals in a low-key manner due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more

Navratri glitters gets shadowed by murky reality of glamour industry

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Navratri brings along a heady invention of backless cholis, late night revelry, drugs, alcohol and a strong undercurrent of sexual intimacy.
Read more

Govt to give Rs 12,000 cr interest-free 50-year loan to states for capital projects, announces FM Sitharaman

Economy Afternoon Voice - 0
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said a special interest-free 50-year loan will be issued to states by the Centre for Rs 12,000 crore...
Read more
Load more
- Advertisment -

EDITORIAL

Navratri glitters gets shadowed by murky reality of glamour industry

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Navratri brings along a heady invention of backless cholis, late night revelry, drugs, alcohol and a strong undercurrent of sexual intimacy.
Read more

Why Indian mainstream Media divided into pro-Modi and anti-Modi groups?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Since 2014, the Indian media evidently got divided into parts. There are battalions of journalists and mainstream media houses that are hell-bent on proving...
Read more

Journalism died in TRP race

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

No Garbha No Dhandiya: The govt has advised mandals to host health-related events or camps

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has requested people to celebrate the upcoming Navratri and Dussehra festivals in a low-key manner due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged amid high inflation

Business Afternoon Voice - 0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in view of rising inflation and faint...
Read more

Water is an issue that cuts across all aspects of social and economic life in India

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Compartmentalized responses are unlikely to be adequate to address the current crises. There is a need for an integrated approach, which addresses source sustainability,...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.