Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has challenged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ability while hinting at the possibility of parting ways with him.

The former interior minister, while addressing a public gathering on Tuesday said when the PML-N was formed, it had only 15 or 20 members.

He further said that Nawaz was not eligible to head the party in the 90s but was made the party leader, due to lack of options.

“Nawaz Sharif was neither a senior member nor eligible to lead the party but we had no other choice,” agencies quoted Nisar as saying.

“Either the senior party members left the party or Nawaz abandoned them,” he further said.

Nisar also said that he carried the burden of Nawaz for 34 years and that the former prime minister was indebted to him.