A very disappointed and frustrated former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that present establishment back home has made his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz a target of its enmity and added that, “the only purpose of this vendetta is to hurt me and my family. Whatever is happening in Pakistan can’t be understood and it is just victimisation and nothing else.”

Talking to media persons at the door step of the Harley Street Hospital where his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is under treatment, Sharif said it is very unfortunate that PML-N parliamentary candidates are being threatened and harassed by agencies.

“It looks obvious that we didn’t learn lessons from mistakes and blunders of the past. All guns have been turned onto the PML-N. The ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has threatened one of our candidates for the Punjab Assembly. He was summoned by the agency and its officials slapped candidate Rana Iqbal,” Sharif claimed.

He reiterated that whatever is happening in Pakistan would not be good for the country or its people.

“Avoid these tactics, otherwise this would damage the reputation of the country,” he emphasised.