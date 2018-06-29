Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that a new history of poll rigging was being created and warned of horrible consequences, if it is not stopped.

On Thursday, outside the Harley Street Clinic in London, the former premier stated that there were times, where in similar case, different verdicts were announced.

“Have a look at record of past several months, only me and my affiliates have been the target,” Geo News quoted Nawaz as saying.

“What would happen on July 25 is written on the wall,” he added.

Speaking over arrest of Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam by National Accountability Bureau(NAB), PML-N Supremo said it is evidence of pre-poll rigging.

He said he has directed his party to stand by Qamar-ul Islam’s daughter and son. Islam’s children submitted his nomination forms from NA-59 Rawalpindi, he further said.

Islam is contesting the election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

According to a NAB statement, Islam is accused of awarding contracts of 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

NAB Lahore Monday arrested PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, Qamarul Islam.

Nawaz also regretted disqualification of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former minister of privatisation Daniyal Aziz.

Nawaz claimed, the NAB officers are playing a very dangerous game.

Polling in Pakistan is scheduled for July 25.