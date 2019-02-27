The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) shall be holding a circuit bench in Mumbai for a week, from March 4-8, 2019. NCDRC conducts these circuit benches in various cities to provide succour to consumers at their doorstep, and this first bench in Mumbai to provide inexpensive, speedy and summary redressal of consumer disputes.

The NCDRC is a quasi-judicial commission for redressal of consumer disputes in India. It was set up in 1988 under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. Its head office is in New Delhi. The commission is headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court of India. The commission is presently headed by Justice R K Agarwal, former judge of the Supreme Court of India.

The notice issued by NCDRC states that the circuit bench shall be sitting in November and any person interested in getting their case registered before the bench may file a proper application on or before March 1, 2019 for a proper order.

Consumers could file their complaints at Upbhokta Nyay Bhawan, ‘F’ Block, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi- 110 023 or send a fax on:011-24651505,24658505 or send an email: [email protected] In case of any glitches or assistance, consumers could also register with the Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI) on their toll-free helpline no. 1800 222262.

Dr. Manohar Kamath, Hon. Secretary, CGSI, stated, “We are a consumer-driven organisation and our constant aim is to help in redressal of disputes. With National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Mumbai for a week, we would hereby invite consumers to register their grievances and make use of the opportunity to get quick, inexpensive redressal.”