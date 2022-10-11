Image: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are on the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” which is now in Karnataka and many people were a part of it in which some youth, children, senior citizens and other people of different age groups were seen. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a complaint against the Congress leader for involving children in the “Yatra”. Some leaders also claimed that the “Yatra” is being one as they are not left with any other options.

Bhalchandra Shirsat BJP leader told Afternoon Voice that “Congress party is not receiving support of people from other age groups and this is why they are using children to gain attention in this Yatra and Rahul Gandhi purposely calls those children schools which are being known to him to be a part of this Yatra”.

When speaking to the other leaders they have stated it is only “Yatra” and whoever is coming on the way is meeting them.

“People who are coming on his way so he is meeting the people and it should not be considered as child labour as he is not telling them to work. When it is about complaint the NCPCR will be looking into the matter and why involving children is considered as wrong in the Yatra?” said Clyde Crasto from Nationalist Congress Party.

Some leaders also said these are false allegations made by the opposition on the congress party and on this issue going on at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka “There are false allegations made by the BJP as they are not happy with the “Yatra” and we are only connecting people through yatra. This is not meant for any election purpose” said Congress leader Sachin Sawant.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, 2022 at Kanyakumari and has visited many places and spoke to many people as they are also raising issues related to inflation, unemployment and other issues faced by people.