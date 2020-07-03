The NCW received 2,043 complaints of crimes committed against women in June, the highest in the last eight months. According to the National Commission for Women (NCW) data, 452 complaints of domestic violence were received in June alone. Of the 2,043, 603 complaints related to mental and emotional abuse and were filed under the ‘right to live with dignity’ clause.

The number of complaints received in June have been highest since September last year when 2,379 complaints were received, the data showed. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma attributed the rise in complaints to the increased activity of the commission on social media platforms.

“The complaints have increased because we are very active on social media now and we are registering cases from Twitter and other social media platforms too. We have a WhatsApp number for reporting cases which was not in place earlier. People know that we are helping and that’s why they have more faith in us,” Sharma told a news agency.

The second highest number of complaints were received under the clause of ”Protection of Women against Domestic Violence” at 452, the data showed. Sharma similarly attributed the increase in domestic violence complaints due to the active presence of NCW on social media.

“Same is with the cases of domestic violence. We advertised on Doordarshan at prime time to make women aware of the ways in which they could reach us and also started our emergency WhatsApp helpline number which is an easy way for women to reach out to us. This is the reason why numbers have increased,” she said.

There were 252 complaints of harassment of married women and dowry harassment followed by 194 complaints of outraging modesty of women and molestation, the data showed.