At least 158 pilgrims on Wednesday were rescued from Nepal’s Simikot and at least 250 others were brought to Simikot from Hilsa.

Meanwhile, mortal remains of the two Indian pilgrims, one from Andhra Pradesh and another from Kerala, were brought to Kathmandu and Nepalganj by a special helicopter.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims who are in Tibet, still remain there and are safe. They will be brought back after the evacuation process in Nepal is completed.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal issued a list of hotline numbers for the pilgrims stranded in Nepal and their family members. A number of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims are stranded in parts of Nepal following heavy downpour.

The helpline numbers are as follows: 9851107006, 9851155007, 9851107021, 9818832398. Hotline to contact language speaking staff: Kannada- 9823672371, Telugu- 9808082292, Tamil- 9808500642, Malayalam- 9808500644.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu is monitoring the situation along Nepalganj-Simikot-Hilsa route of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (through Nepal).

Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of the monsoon season.

The tour is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) each year between June and September in cooperation with the government of People’s Republic of China through two different routes – Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).