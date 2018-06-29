Netflix has announced a new original series based on celebrated author Salman Rushdie’s classic novel “Midnight’s Children”.

The novel, released in 1981, is considered Rushdie’s magnum opus and won him multiple accolades, including the 1981 Booker Prize, the Best of the Booker twice – both in 1993 and 2008, and the James Tait Memorial Prize.

“I am absolutely delighted that ‘Midnight’s Children’ will have a new life on Netflix, and greatly look forward to working with them to help create it,” Rushdie said in a statement released by the streaming giant.

“Midnight’s Children” follows the life of Saleem Sinai, born on the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, the time of India’s independence. His every act is mirrored and magnified in events that sway the course of India’s national affairs; his health and well-being are inextricably bound to those of his nation. He also possess telepathic powers that links him with India’s 1,000 other “midnight’s children”, all born in that initial hour and endowed with magical gifts.

“Midnight’s Children is one of the great novels of the world, and its themes are still relevant to the India of today. The narrative continues to fascinate audiences decades after it was first published,” Erik Barmack, VP International Originals at Netflix, said.

“We are incredibly excited to translate this pioneering work of fiction that parallels the birth of modern India, for a global audience. The rich experience and talent of Indian creators combined with the global reach of Netflix, have the potential for millions of more people around the world to rediscover this story,” he added.

The novel was also adapted as film in 2013 by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta with Rushdie writing the screenplay. However, like the book, the film was not as successful.