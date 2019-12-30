The survival of the newspaper in Mumbai is challenged with people browsing through net to go through daily news. Slowly and steadily the number of newspaper offices shut their doors as they could not catch up with mass readership in the wake of high competition in print media. Afternoon Voice did make an impression among the news readers in the print media. The efforts taken by Editor Dr Vaidehi Taman is to be complimented for her whole hearted effort to bring out the daily issues in time. As a regular, I used to browse through the net at night and get epaper on a regular basis and get two copies of hard copies in the early morning.

From wide range of classified advertisements to detailed coverage of movie world by it is worth reading. We get the right view of the movies on release in theatres and that helps the readers to pick and choose as per their choice. Sports coverage is a treat as we sit at home and get a glimpse of the various matches played all over the world in detail and with colour pictures. Regular columns add to the repertoire of the news coverage. Apart from this Music, Dance and other cultural activities are covered with full descriptions.

The team works wonders from collecting the news and then sending it to the press late in the night. We are really proud to have such a versatile news daily to read and know the news all over the city. The accuracy with which news is reported carry more weight to the popularity in the print media. It is indeed a great combination of artists, photographers, writers, designers all work in unison to bring out the daily issue. Most newspapers are businesses, and they pay their expenses with a mixture of subscription revenue, newsstand sales, and advertising revenue. The journalism organisations that publish newspapers are themselves often metonymically called newspapers. Afternoon Voice is definitely the news maker of Mumbai and acknowledged very well by the majority of the people.

I am personally grateful to each one of you for your tremendous efforts, and I wish everyone a rewarding, joyous new year. I look forward to working with you in 2020 as well with maximum coverage for Voices column, Book Reviews, Beauty tips for Homes and tit bit news. Since New Year’s Day falls on Wednesday my greetings will still be on time. Happy New Year to the team of Afternoon Voice and happy reading for the readers.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)