The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a city-based NGO to beautify neighbouring Thane and Pune with art works and by conducting sanitation and hygiene workshops.

An agreement was signed earlier this week in Pune by government authorities with NGO Rouble Nagi Foundation (RNAF) in the presence of Maharashtra cabinet minister Girish Bapat.

An RNAF statement informed it would soon sign similar MOUs with the state government to carry out such works in Nagpur, Vasai and Virar.

“As part of the MoU, the RNAF will provide art teachers in our municipal schools, decorate the city by installing murals and art works and also help beautify the city,” Thane municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal told PTI.

“This partnership will help us work towards development goals in education, urban beautification, sanitation, hygiene and women empowerment,” RNAF founder Rouble Nagi said.