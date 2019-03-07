Kriti Sanon is happy with the success of her latest “Luka Chuppi” and the actor says good reception of a film reflects the artiste and audience are thinking along the same lines.

The actor with co-star Kartik Aaryan starred in the rom-com as a couple who get into a live-in relationship to try out their compatibility before tying the knot.

“I’m thrilled. There’s also a lot of gratitude. There is a lot of hard work that goes into it. Saying yes to the film was a very instinctive decision as I loved the script. It’s nice to know that your thinking matches with the audience somewhere,” Kriti told an agency in an interview.

After “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, Kriti again stepped into the shoes of a character from a small town with “Luka Chuppi” but the actor does not believe churning stories from the Hindi heartland is becoming a template.

“Every small town differs. Even in UP, things are different every 10km. The flavour, people are different. Also in one particular town, there are very different kinds of people and it depends on their environment, education, etc.

The actor said the two characters of Bitti and Rashmi are very different from each other.

“Bitti grew up in a cocooned environment in Bareilly. She was strong but her aspirations in terms of her career were a bit off. Even if she wanted to get married, it was about someone accepting her the way she is. She didn’t really want to fall in love.

“On the other hand, Rashmi was a tricky combination of a modern girl and a small town girl. She was somewhere in the higher class of a small town and was educated in Delhi. So her thought process was quite evolved.”

Kriti has three more films up for release this year- “Arjun Patiala”, “Housefull 4” and Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Panipat”.

Kriti, who plays a crime journalist in “Arjun Patiala”, said her character in the upcoming film is a lot more serious about her profession than Rashmi of “Luka Chuppi”.