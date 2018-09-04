American singer Nicki Minaj flawlessly dealt with a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the 018 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

The ‘Queen’ singer was one of the headliners at the festival alongside Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Meek Mill. In the middle of the performance, the top part of Nicki’s dress moved sideways, exposing her breasts, according to media reports.

The singer, however, handled the situation by fixing her dress in one seamless dance movie.

A Twitter user, commenting on the wardrobe malfunction, wrote, ” Last night Nicki’s tits said “TO FREEDOM!” And I don’t have a problem with it. Free yourself like Fantasia said.”

The ‘Super Bass’ singer, in response to this, said “They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage. I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile… ummmm they were not!”

On the work front, Nicki has recently joined hands with Internationally acclaimed Korean-Pop band BTS for a new single ‘Idol’.