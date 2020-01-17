Nirbhaya Rape Case: Four convicts to now hang on February 1 at 6 am

Nirbahaya, nirbhaya gang rape, nirbhaya accused hanged, nirbhaya, supreme courtAfter the President rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Kumar Singh who sought the postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22, comes the news that a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four men in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case and scheduled their execution for 6 am on February 1.

A total of six people  namely Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile were named accused in the case. Meanwhile, Pawan Gupta has moved the Supreme Court claiming that he was a juvenile in 2012 and should be tried accordingly. Gupta has challenged Delhi High Court order of December 19.

The savagery of the crime shook the nation and led to country-wide protests over the issue of women’s safety and seeking speedy trial of the accused. The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March, 2013.

