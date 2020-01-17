Nirbhaya Rape Case: Four convicts to now hang on February 1 at 6 am

After the President rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh Kumar Singh who sought the postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22, comes the news that a Delhi court has issued a fresh death warrant for the four men in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case and scheduled their execution for 6 am on February 1.

A total of six people namely Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile were named accused in the case. Meanwhile, Pawan Gupta has moved the Supreme Court claiming that he was a juvenile in 2012 and should be tried accordingly. Gupta has challenged Delhi High Court order of December 19.

The savagery of the crime shook the nation and led to country-wide protests over the issue of women’s safety and seeking speedy trial of the accused. The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March, 2013.