Ever since Nirmala Sitharaman took over the Defence Ministry from Arun Jaitely, she has been a tough customer and showing the resilience of Indira Gandhi. Now the stage has set in as Pakistan is trying to provoke India through infiltration, unprovoked firing and with regular terrorist activities. This has created a tough situation in the Indian sub-Continent and it is time to prepare for a short war with our old enemy. Having waited for so long and trying to buy peace, the Pakistan is not able to even keep its Ramzan ceasefire promises and trying all the tricks of the trade to attack civilians also. This is causing a regular security problem. Moreover, the Kashmir valley is full of militants, who attack military forces and CRPF with stones and causing causalities. It is high time we go and teach Pakistan a lesson or two. Nirmala Sitharaman is talking tough and that must be put in action sooner or later as Pakistan is trying to overdo everything.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)