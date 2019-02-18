In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Indian premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla made it clear that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan unless they get government’s nod.

Shukla admitted to have faith in the concept of sports being above everything else but asserted that “if somebody is sponsoring terrorism” then it would obviously have an impact on sports.

“Our position is very clear. Unless government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also,” Shukla told reporters.

When asked if India will play against Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup, Shukla ducked the question saying, “That we can’t tell you know right now. World cup is far away. We will see what happens.”