There is no report of any Indian casualty in the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled the city of Osaka in Japan early on Monday.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted to inform that she was constantly in touch with the Indian Ambassador in Japan.

“Japan earthquake: I am in constant touch with Indian Ambassador in Japan @IndianEmbTokyo. He has informed me that there no Indian casualty. We have given the helpline numbers. In case of emergency, @IndianConsOsaka is there to help you,” Swaraj tweeted.

At least three people, including a nine-year-old girl, lost their lives in the earthquake that also led to massive collateral damages.

The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning and the nuclear plants in the area are operating normally.