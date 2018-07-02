West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today paid a surprise visit to Ashutosh College in south Kolkata and warned of stern action against those who were indulging in irregularities during the admission process of colleges.

Asutosh College in Hazra area is barely a few meters away from Banerjee’s residence. She also interacted with the students and leaders of students’ union of the college.

“I was into student politics. We used to help students in getting admissions. If some people are demanding money in lieu of admission then this is absolutely wrong. The government will take strong action against them and will not spare them,” Banerjee said.

She said that many people from economically weak background come for admission to the college and it is a collective responsibility of all to ensure that these students do not face problem.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee also visited two colleges in the northern part of the city – Jaipuria College and Maharaja Manindra Chandra college – and spoke to the students and guardians and inquired about the problem they are facing.

“I had a word with the students and the principal. We are taking strong actions and have asked the guardians and students to file police complaint if they face any demand for money in lieu of admission,” he said.

Chatterjee on Saturday had announced that the West Bengal government will take “exemplary” action against anyone found indulging in irregularities in admission to under-graduate courses.

Chatterjee had asked students and guardians to directly lodge complaint with the police, if they were approached by anyone offering help in the admission process in exchange of money.

Chatterjee, who is also secretary general of the Trinamool Congress, has today convened a meeting of Trinamool Chatra Parishad – the students wing of the party.