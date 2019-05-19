Non-NDA parties have already started talks to form alternative government at centre if the NDA fails to get the majority mark. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday held a second round of talks with Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar and other top leaders in an attempt to rally support for a non-BJP government.

Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi on Friday had met the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and leaders of the Communist Party of India on Saturday. After this he met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in Lucknow.

It is being said that Sunday’s meeting is very important as Chandrababu Naidu held a second round of talks with Gandhi and Pawar after meeting the SP and BSP chiefs. Both Akhilesh and Mayawati have not openly come in favour of an opposition alliance so far.

The Telugu Desam Party chief has also held several rounds of discussion with various opposition leaders, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. It is worth mentioning that Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP was a part of the NDA, but quit the alliance over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh.