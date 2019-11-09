Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani, expressed disappointment and said they would decide the future course of action.

“We respect the judgment but we are not satisfied, we will decide further course of action,” Jilani told reporters.

“But we also appeal to the nation to observe calm and maintain peace,” he added.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.

It also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the center and state government.