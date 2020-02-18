Noted Bengali actor Tapas Pal no more

Noted Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away following a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Tuesday in a Mumbai-based private hospital. He was 61.

Born on September 28, 1958, Tapas started his career as a Bengali actor in the film ‘Dadar Kirti’ in 1980. He was awarded the Filmfare Award for his role in ‘Saheb’ (1981). In 1984, he made his Bollywood debut in ‘Abodh’.

He had contested and won the Lok Sabha elections on TMC ticket in 2014 and became a Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar constituency. The actor-turned-politician was arrested by the CBI for alleged link to Rose Valley Chit Fund in December 2016 and was granted bail after 13 months.

Pal is survived by his wife Nandini and daughter Sohini.