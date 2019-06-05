‘In days to come, the mission to unite Hindus will have to be carried out on a large scale. While doing so, priority has to be given to unite like-minded patriots and devout Hindus because only these Hindus will be contributing actually in establishing the ‘Hindu Nation’. Most of the times devout Hindus work by getting emotional. Such work does turn out to be effective. It may adversely affect the mission for Dharma by creating obstacles. Therefore, this mission needs to be carried out thoughtfully, with responsibility and on the base of spiritual practice. Therefore, to contribute in establishing the ‘Hindu Nation’, nourish your virtues and develop skills and become effective ‘Hindu Nation organiser’, appealed Sadguru Nandkumar Jadhav, Dharmaprasarak of Sanatan Sanstha. He was speaking on 5th June at the inaugural ceremony of the 4-day long ‘Hindu Nation Organisers’ Training & Convention’ (Hindu Rashtra Sangathak Prashikshan Evam Adhiveshan) under the aegis of 8th All India Hindu Convention for the ‘Hindu Nation’ at Vidyadhiraj Sabhagruha of Shri Ramnath Temple, on the topic ‘Direction for the mission of Hindu Nation organisers’. The Convention is being attended by 236 devout Hindus.

On this occasion, Ramesh Shinde, National Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said, “The religious fanatics could not win Assam despite fighting for 800 years. On the contrary, these religious fanatics gained control over more than half of Assam by using ‘secular’ system created after Independence. Today, they are trying to create ‘Grand Bangladesh’. The ‘Hindu Nation’ is the most ancient concept in vogue since the era of Vedas. However, after 1947, efforts were made to erase the concept of ‘Nation’ from the minds of Indians by hatching a conspiracy. In the secular system, the ancient history of the nation is being negated. Because of the secular system, the majority Hindus are being given the status of secondary citizens. The Minority Affairs Ministry exists for the minorities in the country, and it has a separate budget. On the contrary, there is neither Ministry nor the budget for the majority Hindus. Therefore, the ‘Hindu Nation’ is a must for respectful living of the majority Hindus”.

The Convention began with blowing of a conch. After lighting the auspicious lamp, the priests in Sanatan Purohit Pathshala recited Ved-mantras. The source of inspiration for Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Paratpar Guru (Dr.) Athavale’s message to the Convention was read by Sadguru Nandkumar Jadhav. The proceeding of the programme was conducted by Sumit Sagwekar of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. On the occasion, guidance was given on the annual review of Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti Sabhas, output, the narration of experiences had while attempts carried by devout Hindus and other subjects.