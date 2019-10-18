The judgement on the title suite case of the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya where make shift temple of Ram Lalla exists has been reserved by the five judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. There is a hope of resolution of the dispute between the two parties contesting the claim on the land.

To a great extent the credit for creating such cordial environment over the dispute goes to Lt. General (retd.) Zameer Uddin Shah former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

Indian Muslims for Peace whose patron is Lt Gen Shah has in a Press statement said that many Muslim bodies are of the view that resolution to the Ayodhya dispute can be found in peaceful settlement of the issue between the two parties in dispute. He has prepared a draft that suggests Sunni Waqf Board to hand over the disputed land to Hindus.

On October 16 when the Supreme Court concluded the hearing the Panel of Mediators submitted this proposal before the Supreme Court to this effect. However, in Lucknow the Sunni Waqf Board functionaries have contradicted this news that says that the Waqf Board would hand over the disputed land to Hindus.

No doubt if the Ayodhya dispute is settled amicably it will give a big boost to the nation’s character of pluralism and help create communal harmony and will defeat forces that are inclined to create division between the two communities.

The Shias have already said that there should be a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and a new Mosque should be built outside Ayodhya on some other plot of land. Shia Board claims that the Babri Masjid was built by Mir Baqi. The Babri Masjid was maintained by the Shias and the Shia Waqf Board has the right on the land. But the Sunni Waqf Board has outright rejected the claim of the Shias on the disputed land in Ayodhya. But the Shia Board has submitted its stand on the land to the Supreme Court during the hearing of the set of petitions.

It is obvious that even in Muslim Society strong voice is emerging in favour of giving up claim on the disputed land in Ayodhya and handover the same to the Hindus to facilitate construction of Ram Mandir.

Although the Supreme Court judgement will be delivered only next month on or before November 17 when the present Chief Justice Gagoi will retire, efforts to resolve the dispute through peaceful negotiation should be welcomed and should be encouraged by all the right thinking people of the country. Hindu organisations should also stand firmly by those Muslims who favour peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Much water has flown down the river Saryu between 1992 when Babri Masjid was pulled down. Muslims have begun to realise that Hindus should be allowed to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Muslims, a majority of them also are in favour of respecting sentiments of Hindus. In India one can’t think of India without Ram. Ram is in every soul every heart of Indians who are Hindus. Even many non-Hindus have reverence for Lord Ram. Md. Iqbal has written, “-है राम के वजूद पे हिन्दोस्ताँ को नाज़, अहल-ए-नज़र समझते हैं उस को इमाम-ए-हिंद”.

It is unfortunate that some so called secular forces are after noted archeologist Dr K K Mohammad. He has noted that remains of temple have been found under the Babri Masjid after some excavation works done by the Archeological Survey of India. The excavation was done under Prof B B Lal who was the head of the ASI then. Dr Mohammad was part of the Archeological Survey of India team that did the excavation work. Dr Mohammad has said that remains of some pillars and domes were found during the excavation. These remains are similar to the pillars of temples built during 11th and 12th century. It should be noted that Babri Masjid was built in 16th century.

Dr Sayeed Ali Rizvi, Head of the Department of History in Aligarh Muslim University is uncomfortable with the observation of Dr Mohammad of ASI. Dr Rizvi has outright dismissed the observation of Dr Mohammad on remains of Hindu temple beneath the Babri Masjid. But Dr Rizvi’s claim is also dismissed by Rajnath Kao and others in the ASI.

(The writer is a Member of Rajya Sabha)

