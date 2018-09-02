Odisha Police has issued an advisory to parents and teachers to guard children against the deadly ‘Momo Challenge’ game.

The crime branch advisory issued on Saturday night has also urged the media not to publish any unverified news and connect any death or suicide to the game without proper verification, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The online game, featuring a grotesque image of a girl with her distorted face and bulging eyes, has made headway in several countries and is similar to last year’s killer ‘Blue Whale Challenge’.

“On social media, a game with the name ‘Momo Challenge’ is being circulated by some mischievous and criminal minded people.

“This game instigates people, especially children to commit suicide as final task. Some innocent people around the world have fallen prey to this game,” the advisory said.

There is need for parents and teachers to be aware of this threat and save children from it. Unknown links appearing on WhatsApp should be deleted immediately, it said.