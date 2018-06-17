Talk show host Graham Norton has jokingly called out Rihanna for picking up wine glasses from various events.

It was an embarrassing moment for the “Ocean’s 8” star, who appeared on “The Graham Norton Show”, when the presenter shared a series of images of Rihanna leaving parties, clutching glasses and goblets.

Rihanna giggled nervously and said at least one of the items was returned to “the hotel I took it from”.

Norton warned fellow guests and the singer’s “Ocean’s 8” castmates to watch out for her real-life “criminal” behaviour.

“My mom is gonna see this,” she said.