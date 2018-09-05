Olivia Culpo recently opened up about her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas’ engagement with Priyanka Chopra and added that she is really happy for the couple.

The former Miss Universe winner had nothing but warm wishes for Nick. While promoting her upcoming show ‘Model Squad’ she talked about her feelings, a leading portal reported.

The 26-year-old star said, “I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry – because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him.”

“I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him,” added Culpo.

Olivia and Nick began dating in 2013 and broke up in 2015. Talking about the split, a source told People that “It’s been tough.”

Jonas got engaged to Priyanka in July after dating her for two months. Their families celebrated the same at a roka ceremony in Mumbai, last month.

Cuplo is currently dating Danny Amendola, a former New England Patriots turned Miami Dolphins footballer. She took to Instagram on Monday and posted a picture of her kissing Amendola, along with another picture on her Instagram story, calling him ‘bae’.