Olivia Wilde supports beau Harry Styles’ new beauty brand

Singer-actor Harry Styles recently announced his foray into the beauty industry with the launch of his brand Pleasing, and his ladylove and actor Olivia Wilde showed support for her beau by sharing his brand reveal post. Taking to her Instagram Story, she cleverly captioned the black-and-white clip, “I find this very pleasing.”

Pleasing, available now for pre-order and officially dropping on November 29, will launch with two skincare serums and pearl-inspired nail polishes, reported People magazine. Blurring the binary boundaries, Styles’ gender-neutral brand is inspired by the things he uses in his own beauty routine.

“When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products, I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful,” Styles said talking about his brand. The singer has proudly rocked nail art manicures for the past few years, so it is no surprise that nail lacquers would be an essential part of Pleasing’s first drop.

“It’s starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing colour on a flower or wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish,” Styles told Dazed in a new cover story. In addition to four pearl-inspired polishes, Styles will introduce skincare to the world with his first launch. The two innovations include the Pleasing Pen (a dual-ended lip and eye serum) and the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.

Speaking of Wilde and Style’s relationship, the couple was first romantically linked in January, as they filmed her upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. After directing him in the psychological thriller, in which she also stars, they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding. Wilde’s new relationship comes after she and Jason Sudeikis quietly ended their engagement early last year. The exes began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, sharing son Otis Alexander and daughter Daisy Josephine.