After the relaxation of lockdown and reopening of religious places and all places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services and all shopping malls which has been permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. Mumbai is witnessing traffic jam; one big rain exposes BMC and with several waterlogs. Mumbai witnesses outpouring traffic on first day of ‘Unlock One’.

These guidelines will be effective till June 30 and the first phase is set to have an economic focus. The Home Ministry has lifted almost all restrictions placed under the lockdown, however, the right to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID-19 situation in their respective states. Western Expressway and Eastern Express Highway, Sion-Panvel Road, Sion Vegetable Market, Vakola and Goregaon saw huge traffic, traffic police expecting further more surge in traffic.

The Ministry of Health shall also issue and SOP for the resumption of operations. In the second phase, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be resumed after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

The third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise which include air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, bars, auditoriums, entertainment parks, large social/political gatherings etc. Mumbai witnessed a huge surge of traffic on day one as the city marked the first day of “Mission Begin Again” on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier issued a new set of guidelines to facilitate the phase-wise dilution of the extended lockdown.