A 20-year-old girl died and another 38-year-old woman was critically injured after fire broke out at residential building opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow in Bandra on Thursday morning.

According to a fire official, the incident took place in a seven-storey building name Sea Spring in Bandra Bandstand around 7.30 am.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said “After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in some time. Two women were later rescued from the flat and they were immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital.”

Evana Morrece (20) was pronounced dead at the arrival however another woman who has been identified as Sifra Japhari (38) has suffered 90 per cent to 100 per cent burn injuries. The doctors said the injured women condition is critical and she has been admitted to the ICU. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.